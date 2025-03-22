Eby's 'emergency' overreach: Even the B.C. Greens are pushing back on Bill 7

You know something is rotten in British Columbia when even the Green Party is smelling something fishy.

On March 13, B.C.'s NDP government tabled Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization and Tariff Response Act, which would give Premier David Eby sweeping authority to override provincial laws, bypass the legislature, and impose economic policies with no democratic oversight if passed.

Eby and his sidekick, Attorney General Niki Sharma, used hypothetical scenarios of what could occur should Trump follow with his threats to impose tariffs on the country, but their political counterparts in the legislature are not buying it.

The B.C. Greens, who have historically aligned with the NDP and even signed a confidence agreement to prop up Eby's government, are voicing concerns about Bill 7's "vague wording" and lack of transparency.

Interim Green Party Leader Jeremy Valeriote has been calling for answers.

"There's no need for secrecy," Valeriote said during a recent press conference. Valeriote said the NDP needs to explain why these sweeping powers are necessary.

"Decisions should be made openly, not behind closed doors, and the legislature should receive regular reporting on what decisions are being made."

His concerns echo what the legislature's independents and official Opposition B.C. Conservatives have been warning the public about in regards to Eby's Bill 7 power grabs

During a Conversations Matter interview, B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad didn't mince words when describing the concerning scope of Bill 7.

"The only thing that comes close to Bill 7 was during world wars and the wartime measures acts," Rustad said.

"This goes much farther than what they did during COVID — you'd have to go back to looking at the Wartime Measures Act before you find anything close to the authority and power they are asking for in the legislature."

Justification for Bill 7 hinges on a supposed need to "protect" B.C. from Trump's tariff threats. But let's be clear: the biggest threat to B.C.'s economy isn't coming from the White House.

British Columbians concerned about the bill can take a stand now by signing and sharing our petition, which calls on our MLAs to vote against this dangerous bill.