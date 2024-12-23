Edmonton neighbourhood struggles with crime and disorder amid supportive housing initiative

In Edmonton's southeast Capilano neighbourhood, long known for its scenic views of the North Saskatchewan River, the quiet residential streets are increasingly overshadowed by issues of vagrancy, open-air drug use and escalating crime.

The root of these problems can be traced back to 2020, when the Terrace Heights area was earmarked for permanent supportive housing, a strategy aligned with Alberta’s 10-year plan to combat homelessness. The land was sold to the Homeward Trust Foundation, which administers the federal government's homelessness strategy in Edmonton, while Boyle Street Community Services began managing the housing itself.

However, what was envisioned as a solution for those in need has instead sparked a rise in the transient population. This shift has led to an increase in crime and disorder, which culminated in a series of unsettling events this past summer.

Justin Thomas, a long-time Capilano resident and former police officer, has witnessed firsthand the strain this situation has placed on his community. “You see a lot of people in back alleys, under the influence, and wandering into the neighbourhoods,” he said, recalling a particularly alarming incident in which a vagrant carrying a knife and corkscrew attempted to enter his backyard early one morning.

Thomas’ concerns are not isolated.

He’s become involved in local social media groups where residents share their stories of petty crimes, such as stolen items from vehicles and people trespassing in backyards at night. While many of these incidents may seem too minor for police involvement, they have created a palpable sense of insecurity that has led Thomas to advocate for more police presence in the area.

The root of these issues lies in what Thomas describes as Edmonton’s ambiguous definition of supportive housing.

The city’s definition focuses on low-income families or those requiring mental or social assistance, but Homeward Trust’s interpretation is broader, encompassing individuals with ongoing substance use disorders and histories of mental illness. Thomas explains that residents of the Terrace Heights building are often allowed to live independently without being part of a program or working toward overcoming addiction.

“This supportive housing is a great idea,” Thomas acknowledges. “We need to help people, but there has to be accountability.” He argues that simply providing shelter without any requirement for residents to improve their circumstances fosters dependency, rather than offering a genuine path to rehabilitation.

While many Canadians’ taxes fund these services, Thomas questions how long taxpayers should continue to support individuals who show no interest in helping themselves. He notes a concerning lack of tangible progress toward reintegration into society. With rising living costs and high taxes, many Canadians are increasingly frustrated with what they see as a system that enables chronic homelessness rather than offering solutions.

Thomas also highlights the lack of accountability in government spending on social services.

An Edmonton Police audit found that only a portion of the $7.5 billion allocated for social services was traceable, with billions unaccounted for. This raises important questions about the effectiveness of current strategies and the need for more transparency and responsibility in managing taxpayer funds.

In the face of these mounting issues, Thomas asks, “How long is too long?” He believes the cycle of homelessness and addiction will persist unless there is a clear plan in place that emphasizes accountability and tangible progress toward reintegration into society.

Without such measures, he warns, the burden will continue to fall unfairly on the shoulders of hardworking Canadians.