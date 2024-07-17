Egale Canada promises to kill X account after mean posts

X / egalecanada

The self-described leading Canadian organization for 2SLGBTQI people promised to close its X account on July 18, 2024, citing a lack of censorship on the platform of people who dare to disagree with Egale.

1/🧵 Egale Canada has made the decision to close our account on X.



With the ongoing rise in anti-2SLGBTQI hate, & lack of policies in place on this platform to protect against harassment, vitriol & hate, we are no longer able to provide a safe space for our communities to engage pic.twitter.com/rrdtHDLNy6 — Egale Canada (@egalecanada) July 17, 2024

"Our vision is of Canada and a world without homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and all other forms of oppression so that every person can achieve their full potential free from hatred and bias. The policies of x do not align with this vision, and therefore, we encourage our communities to engage with us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn threads or TikTok."

Jessica heard her name called when she was drafted into pro hockey. But, all some people hear is one word. Get Jessica’s whole story at https://t.co/xBA5xACiAA pic.twitter.com/4qdv14AK0Y — Egale Canada (@egalecanada) July 15, 2024

The whining about the lack of an ability to silence online critics comes as Egale faces blowback over a recent short documentary about a transgender biological male professional hockey player, Jessica Platt.

This post violates our Social Media Community Standards. Repeat offences may result in being blocked from our X account.



Learn more here: https://t.co/TFvv7UInaU — Egale Canada (@egalecanada) July 15, 2024

Platt has been playing against biological women since at least 2016, a fact that has drawn the ire of advocates for fairness in sport, like powerlifter April Hutchinson and Meghan Murphy.

Another cheating man taking away a team spot from a rightful woman. How does Jessica feel? Bloody well proud I'm sure. Is there any #integrity? Well, we know fairness no longer exists.

Keep men out of womens sports and locker rooms. @RebelNewsOnline — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) July 16, 2024

"To some people I'm just trans." No. To all people, this is a man cheating female athletes out of opportunities. — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) July 17, 2024

Egale may be gone tomorrow. But their bad ideas will linger for years.