Egale Canada promises to kill X account after mean posts

'With the ongoing rise in anti-2SLGBTQI hate, & lack of policies in place on this platform to protect against harassment, vitriol & hate, we are no longer able to provide a safe space for our communities to engage,' read the post to X.

The self-described leading Canadian organization for 2SLGBTQI people promised to close its X account on July 18, 2024, citing a lack of censorship on the platform of people who dare to disagree with Egale. 

"Our vision is of Canada and a world without homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and all other forms of oppression so that every person can achieve their full potential free from hatred and bias. The policies of x do not align with this vision, and therefore, we encourage our communities to engage with us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn threads or TikTok."

The whining about the lack of an ability to silence online critics comes as Egale faces blowback over a recent short documentary about a transgender biological male professional hockey player, Jessica Platt

Platt has been playing against biological women since at least 2016, a fact that has drawn the ire of advocates for fairness in sport, like powerlifter April Hutchinson and Meghan Murphy.

Egale may be gone tomorrow. But their bad ideas will linger for years. 

