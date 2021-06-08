Why does the left get a pass on tearing down statues they don't like?

A statue of Egerton Ryerson that stands on the campus of the university that bears his name in Toronto, Ont. was toppled and decapitated earlier this week, following news of the preliminary discovery of the remains of as many as 215 Indigenous children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Ryerson is considered to be one of the main figures behind Canada's residential school system.

Commentator Spencer Fernando joined Ezra to talk about the felling of the Ryerson statue, which he discusses in his article "Why Are We Letting Mobs Decide Which Statues Get To Stand?"

"There's certainly a discussion and a debate to be had, but this is not the way to do that," says Fernando. "It's just simply a group of people saying 'hey, we don't like this, we're gonna tear it down,' and of course the question is if every political group in the country started acting like this, how do you think things would turn out?"

