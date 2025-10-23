Elderly woman pushed by Montreal police during counter-protest against Islamists

On Oct. 12 in Westmount, a group of pro-Quebec and pro-Israel supporters decided to counter the weekly Montreal4Palestine protest, on Sundays, in front of the Israeli consulate.

The counter-protesters reportedly arrived about an hour before the main demonstration began, displaying Quebec and Israeli flags and setting up small speakers.

According to one witness present that day, at one point the Montreal4Palestine crowd decided to march directly through the area where the counter-protesters were standing.

Instead of redirecting them along another route, the police chose to move the counter-protesters to clear the way.

Tensions quickly escalated, as several counter-protesters felt that their right to free speech and peaceful assembly had been violated in order to appease the opposing group.

Shocking footage from the scene shows a Montreal police officer violently removing a Quebec flag from a participant’s hands and throwing it to the ground.

Moments later, officers appeared to push back the counter-protesters in a forceful manner. One particularly disturbing image shows an SPVM officer pushing an elderly woman to the ground and failing to assist her afterward.

Police in QUEBEC just SHOVED an elderly woman so Palestinian protesters could march.



Let that sink in.

The people who BUILT this country

Are being treated like SECOND-CLASS citizens.



This is a national disgrace.pic.twitter.com/mVMqQ5MDfc — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) October 12, 2025

Since Oct. 7, 2023—after the Hamas-led massacre in Israel that killed more than 1,000 innocent civilians and resulted in over 250 hostages—the streets of Montreal have become increasingly tense.

Each weekend, large anti-Israel protests have taken place downtown. Many within the Jewish community have expressed concern that these demonstrations have fueled a rise in antisemitism.

Critics say Mayor Valérie Plante has failed to act decisively to protect Montreal’s Jewish population as hate speech and aggressive behaviour have grown more visible in the city’s streets.