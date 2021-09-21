ELECTION REACTION: Alexa Lavoie live from PPC headquarters in Saskatchewan

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1354 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie has made a name for herself on the campaign trail this election, chasing down politicians from all parties and pressing them on difficult questions that other media outlets aren't willing to ask. Alexa was the only reporter to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the country's plans for a booster shot, a policy that already extends to a third shot in Israel, with plans to include a fourth.

During last night's election livestream, Alexa joined hosts Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid live from the People's Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatchewan, where a crowd of maskless supporters gathered with leader Maxime Bernier.

So, what was the mood of the crowd inside the PPC headquarters, despite the party winning no seats and underperforming some pre-election polls?

Alexa said: