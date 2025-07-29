Elections Canada abandons mandate with Battle River-Crowfoot farce

A whistleblower claimed he was duped into being a "paper candidate" for the Longest Ballot Committee.

Livestream Clips
  |   July 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid criticizes Elections Canada and its head, Stéphane Perrault, for prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives over election integrity. This has led to a problematic byelection in Battle River-Crowfoot, where Pierre Poilievre is running.

A group called the "Longest Ballot Committee" has exploited a loophole, registering nearly 200 candidates, leading to a 7-foot-long ballot that forces voters to use write-in ballots. This makes it difficult to spell Poilievre's name, potentially invalidating votes and creating an "election disaster."

A whistleblower recently came forward, claiming he was duped into being a "paper candidate" as a protest against the "first past the post" system, but he was misled about the riding he was running in and potentially involved in illegal activities. 

Meanwhile, Elections Canada is failing to ensure secure, fair, and free elections, appearing incompetent and "digging their own graves," especially given issues like lost absentee ballots, misattributed ballots, and alleged Chinese interference in past elections. 

The situation in Battle River-Crowfoot, where 199 of 209 candidates are linked to the Longest Ballot Committee, is considered "industrial election interference." 

Perrault’s inaction is an insult to voters and Canadian electoral integrity. His continued employment at the agency is baffling. 

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-29 19:37:44 -0400 Flag
    We all must push back at this outrage. It’s blatant election interference.