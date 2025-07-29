Elections Canada abandons mandate with Battle River-Crowfoot farce

Sheila Gunn Reid criticizes Elections Canada and its head, Stéphane Perrault, for prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives over election integrity. This has led to a problematic byelection in Battle River-Crowfoot, where Pierre Poilievre is running.

A group called the "Longest Ballot Committee" has exploited a loophole, registering nearly 200 candidates, leading to a 7-foot-long ballot that forces voters to use write-in ballots. This makes it difficult to spell Poilievre's name, potentially invalidating votes and creating an "election disaster."

A whistleblower recently came forward, claiming he was duped into being a "paper candidate" as a protest against the "first past the post" system, but he was misled about the riding he was running in and potentially involved in illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Elections Canada is failing to ensure secure, fair, and free elections, appearing incompetent and "digging their own graves," especially given issues like lost absentee ballots, misattributed ballots, and alleged Chinese interference in past elections.

The situation in Battle River-Crowfoot, where 199 of 209 candidates are linked to the Longest Ballot Committee, is considered "industrial election interference."

Perrault’s inaction is an insult to voters and Canadian electoral integrity. His continued employment at the agency is baffling.