Elections Canada received 149 foreign meddling complaints, did nothing

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elections Canada knew of at least 149 complaints of foreign interference in the last two general elections, a report says. The agency assured MPs it was unaware of any foreign meddling at the time.

“Elections Canada received 18,889 complaints during the 2019 general election and 16,984 during the 2021 general election,” the agency wrote in an Institutional Report to the Foreign Interference Commission.

A total of 149 complaints “referred to concerns about foreign interference,” it said. Of those, 60 were forwarded for investigation by the Commissioner of Elections, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Nothing resulted.

In both elections, the agency received cases with alleged foreign financing and other undue influence, suggesting an offence under the Canada Elections Act “may have been committed.”

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie (@TheVoiceAlexa) asks Bill Blair, then-public safety minister, if former Liberal MP Han Dong did anything wrong when China allegedly bussed in foreign nationals to vote for him.https://t.co/irUitH5vNc pic.twitter.com/UiSPTHTq3S — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2024

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault testified at the Foreign Interference Commission in April, claiming he did nothing after being warned of “irregularities” concerning a Liberal held Toronto riding.

The inquiry disclosed reports of suspicious activity at the 2019 nomination meeting for Don Valley North then-Liberal MP Han Dong, where foreign students were compelled to vote for him.

Perrault in 2022 testimony at the House affairs committee assured MPs he had no reason to believe Chinese agents breached the Elections Act. “I have no specific intelligence or evidence in that regard,” he testified.

“Has the Prime Minister or anyone in his office reported to Elections Canada any particulars concerning a campaign of interference by Beijing?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper. “I am not aware of any specifics,” replied Perrault.

“No report has been made by the Prime Minister or anyone in his office?” asked MP Cooper. “That is what I said,” replied Perrault.

Trudeau says its "more difficult" for foreign actors to organize groups "showing up on tricycles" as he downplays CSIS' concerns over China directing bus loads of people to back former Liberal MP Han Dong during his nomination process.https://t.co/irUitH63CK pic.twitter.com/EPLUDlRYVD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2024

The chief electoral office clarified there may be offences that are committed that “we find out after the fact.” He was not in the loop on investigations ongoing at the time.

“I have no reason to believe the election was not a free and fair election,” Perrault told MPs.

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue in a May 3 Initial Report said foreign interference occurred in the 2019 and 2021 general elections. “I have no difficulty concluding that there was,” she wrote.

In March 28 testimony at the inquiry, Perrault claimed it was not his job to police elections. “I am not called upon to certify the integrity of an election,” said Perrault.

“What I am called upon to do is account for it and provide evidence regarding my administration of the election for others, including participants who may wish to challenge,” he notes.

In one instance, Elections Canada received complaints that Chinese diplomats in Vancouver allegedly spent thousands to benefit a 2021 Liberal candidate in Vancouver East. The Commissioner of Elections was “less interested in the issue,” according to documents released by the China inquiry.