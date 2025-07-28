Elections Canada Opts for Write-In Ballots Over Confronting Longest Ballot Stunt

For the second time in just a few months, the so-called Longest Ballot Committee has targeted the Conservatives—this time in Battle River–Crowfoot, where over 200 candidates have flooded the ballot, many with no intention of campaigning or even showing up.

Their target? Once again, Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, whose name now won’t even appear on the ballot. Poilievre's April re-election campaign in Ottawa-Carleton was hit with the same meddling, with 90-plus names on the ballot when he lost his seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Instead of investigating this coordinated stunt to jam the democratic process, Elections Canada is enabling it—by scrapping printed ballots and forcing voters to write in their choice by hand. Rather than scroll through a 12-foot ballot of nobodies, voters will be handed a blank sheet and told to write in their candidate’s name.

And Poilievre’s name? Not exactly easy to spell. This change only increases the chances of disqualified or miscounted ballots for the very person the activists are trying to undermine.

This isn’t grassroots activism—it’s institutionalized trolling. And Elections Canada’s response is to hand the trolls a pen and let them redraw the rules.

In a functioning democracy, there would be consequences for ballot sabotage. In Trudeau–Carney’s Canada? The system bends to accommodate it.