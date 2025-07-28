Elections Canada Opts for Write-In Ballots Over Confronting Longest Ballot Stunt

The Longest Ballot Committee isn’t grassroots activism—it’s institutionalized trolling.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 28, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Elena Berd - stock.adobe.com

For the second time in just a few months, the so-called Longest Ballot Committee has targeted the Conservatives—this time in Battle River–Crowfoot, where over 200 candidates have flooded the ballot, many with no intention of campaigning or even showing up.

Their target? Once again, Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, whose name now won’t even appear on the ballot. Poilievre's April re-election campaign in Ottawa-Carleton was hit with the same meddling, with 90-plus names on the ballot when he lost his seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Instead of investigating this coordinated stunt to jam the democratic process, Elections Canada is enabling it—by scrapping printed ballots and forcing voters to write in their choice by hand. Rather than scroll through a 12-foot ballot of nobodies, voters will be handed a blank sheet and told to write in their candidate’s name.

And Poilievre’s name? Not exactly easy to spell. This change only increases the chances of disqualified or miscounted ballots for the very person the activists are trying to undermine.

This isn’t grassroots activism—it’s institutionalized trolling. And Elections Canada’s response is to hand the trolls a pen and let them redraw the rules.

In a functioning democracy, there would be consequences for ballot sabotage. In Trudeau–Carney’s Canada? The system bends to accommodate it.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-28 19:34:51 -0400
    What diabolical trickery! It shows we can’t get decent laws made anymore. The Liberals are the Devil’s hands and they openly make a mockery of fairness.