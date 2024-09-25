Elections Canada relies on the public to catch illegal donations

In a shocking revelation made to the Foreign Interference Commission, a top Elections Canada official said the organization does not 'have information that would allow us to vet whether all these contributors are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents.'

In a shocking admission, chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault revealed Elections Canada doesn’t actively verify whether political donations comply with federal law. Instead, the agency relies on the general public to spot any illegal foreign donations.

Put more plainly: Elections Canada is outsourcing its job to regular Canadians.

Perrault made these statements while testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission on Tuesday, admitting Elections Canada lacks the tools to ensure that all donations come from legitimate sources. 

“We do not have information that would allow us to vet whether all these contributors are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” he said.

Instead, the names of donors who contribute over $200 are published in the hope that someone out there will notice something suspicious.

Perrault acknowledged that illegal foreign financing is “possible” but downplayed the risk, claiming it would be “difficult” to do at scale.

Even more concerning is the revelation of a top-secret memo showing that foreign actors, including Chinese agents, have already funnelled hundreds of thousands of dollars into Canadian elections. 

How can Canadians trust a system that admits it’s not airtight, all while foreign money continues to corrupt our democracy?

