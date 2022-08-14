Having your own car now means you want to bring about the climate apocalypse

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the World Economic Forum's new plans to reduce the use of private vehicles. But the WEF's report also notes that green technologies will require increasing amounts of important minerals, the supply of which is being increasingly controlled by... China.

David noted that the biggest economic sector in Ontario is in fact the auto sector — closing down production of internal combustion automobiles in favour of EVs would result in total economic carnage. Yet environmentalists now claim that not doing so will lead to the climate apocalypse.

