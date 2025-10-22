Elizabeth May defends RCMP over SNC-Lavalin scandal

Rebel News discusses Pierre Poilievre's stance on the RCMP's failure to investigate Liberal government corruption, citing their refusal of documents and proroguing Parliament to evade accountability.

MP Elizabeth May defended Trudeau's vacation with the Aga Khan, dismissing the ethics violation as subjective and non-criminal. She compared Poilievre's criticism to the political weaponization of law enforcement, similar to Trump's America.

May called for Poilievre to retract his "despicable" comment about the RCMP, despite acknowledging the SNC-Lavalin affair warranted investigation. She questioned Trudeau's direct involvement in applying pressure.

Last week, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme defended the force against Poilievre's remarks, inviting him to meet. However, the agency admitted to political pressure on SNC-Lavalin in a 2021 memo, deeming it harmless.

Duheme denied Poilievre's claim of law-breaking in the SNC-Lavalin affair, stating no criminal interference pressured then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Further investigation, including reviewing RCMP evidence and questioning Wilson-Raybould and her former chief of staff, is needed to determine if prosecution is warranted.

Rebel News criticized May for a perceived contradiction: arguing Trudeau was not criminally charged (implying innocence) while also stating the RCMP failed to investigate. The speaker claimed Canadian law enforcement is politically influenced, hindering corruption investigations.

Panelists criticized Canada for prosecuting only "blue-collar" crimes, while "white-collar" and "lace-collar" (elite) offences, like the "Green Slush Fund" corruption involving Liberal insiders, go largely unpunished.

In conclusion, future governments should enact stricter ethics laws to combat widespread corruption.