Elizabeth May goes off the deep end defending oil tanker ban

After suggesting she wouldn't back the Liberals' budget, Elizabeth May, leader and sole MP of the Green Party, reversed course and supported Prime Minister Mark Carney as the budget narrowly passed in the House of Commons.

A key point of contention for May was the Liberals maintaining their commitment to UN climate goals and continuing to enforce the oil tanker ban off of British Columbia's coast — something Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants to see lifted as part of a new west coast oil pipeline.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey blasted the Green leader for backing the Liberals and continuing her effort to stifle Canada's natural resource development.

“I don't know that she knows what she's talking about,” asserted Tamara, “which comes as no surprise to anyone who follows Canadian politics.”

Agreeing with May's statement that B.C.'s coast can be dangerous, Drea said that was true “at times,” but was quick to note “B.C. Ferries travels through (the area) with goods and people” in a safe manner.

“She is right about one thing, though,” said Drea, suggesting May's comments about Indigenous groups attempting to block oil tanker legislation were accurate. “Of all the nonsense she said, she's onto something there,” Drea explained, ripping Premier David Eby for giving too many blanket concessions to these groups.

“How does Elizabeth May not know this stuff?” wondered Tamara, highlighting a social media user's reply to the Green MP that showed numerous tankers operating just off the coast of her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.