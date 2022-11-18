'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,' Elon Musk announces new speech rules, unbans Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee
'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,' wrote Musk. 'Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.'
Elon Musk announced Friday that Twitter has moved to unban several high-profile accounts that were previously in violation of the site’s terms and services. Musk also announced new rules to apply to the platform moving forward to allow more free speech and fewer permanent bans.
Twitter lifted its ban on The Babylon Bee, the satirical publication banned for “misgendering” the Biden administration’s Admiral Rachel Levine, who is transgender. Twitter also lifted its ban on Prof. Jordan Peterson, who was suspended for questioning radical gender ideology.
In addition, Musk unbanned Kathy Griffin, the comedian who violated the site’s terms against impersonations.
“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he wrote, adding that the new rule applies only to tweets, not entire accounts.
In other words, Twitter’s policy of limiting the reach of entire accounts, also known as shadowbanning, will be done away with entirely.
Numerous users took to Musk to ask who determines and what constitutes a “negative/hate” tweet, and if users whose tweets are affected by deboosting will be notified of their violations of the new speech policy.
