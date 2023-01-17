Elon Musk criticizes WEF Chairman Schwab's call to 'master the future'

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, criticized Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), after Schwab spoke about an attempt to "master the future" at the WEF's summit.

Schwab, a proponent of "stakeholder capitalism," made his remarks at an awards ceremony for "cultural leaders" who have worked on issues such as climate change.

"We couldn't meet at a more challenging time," Schwab said.

"We are confronted with so many crises simultaneously. What does it need to master the future? I think to have a platform, where all stakeholders of global society are engaged; governments, business, civil society, young generation, and I could go on, I think is a first step to meet all the challenges."

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄



How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

Musk took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with Schwab's comments, saying, "‘Master the Future’ doesn’t sound ominous at all. How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?"

The WEF, which was founded by Schwab, states that its mission is to "demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance."

This includes promoting the idea that corporations should serve "societal aspirations" rather than just their shareholders, as outlined in the Davos Manifesto. During the WEF's meeting, American leaders were reported to have enjoyed a lavish lunch with some of the world's most powerful corporate leaders and Schwab.