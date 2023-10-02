Elon Musk on Justin Trudeau's attack on free speech: 'Shameful'

"Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada," Musk wrote on X. "Shameful."

Elon Musk took to X to blast Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his blatant efforts to cut down free speech of Canadian citizens.

Musk's response was to a post by American journalist Glenn Greenwald, who wrote: "The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all 'online streaming services that offer podcasts' must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls..."

Greenwald posted a screenshot along with a link to a Canadian government site that provides information on a "regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework."

The Canadian government states that it will "ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content."

At present, the new regulations from the Canadian government will affect streaming services with a revenue exceeding $10,000,000.

This update follows Joe Biden's criticism of Elon Musk's platform, attributing an alleged rise in 'misinformation' since its acquisition.

"Where do people get their news?" Biden asked hypothetically as he discussed X. "They, they, they, they, they go online, they go, and you have no notion whether it's true or not."

