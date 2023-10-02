Elon Musk on Justin Trudeau's attack on free speech: 'Shameful'

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 44,780 signatures

Elon Musk took to X to blast Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his blatant efforts to cut down free speech of Canadian citizens.

"Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada," Musk wrote on X. "Shameful."

Musk's response was to a post by American journalist Glenn Greenwald, who wrote: "The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all 'online streaming services that offer podcasts' must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls..."

Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful. https://t.co/oHFFvyBGxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023

Greenwald posted a screenshot along with a link to a Canadian government site that provides information on a "regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework."

The Canadian government states that it will "ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content."

ANALYSIS: Perhaps most concerning, the legislation grants the government the ability to demand platforms like Facebook, Google and YouTube alter algorithms to present certain content the feds deem necessary.https://t.co/Wn7fZTbnAx — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 2, 2023

At present, the new regulations from the Canadian government will affect streaming services with a revenue exceeding $10,000,000.

This update follows Joe Biden's criticism of Elon Musk's platform, attributing an alleged rise in 'misinformation' since its acquisition.

"Where do people get their news?" Biden asked hypothetically as he discussed X. "They, they, they, they, they go online, they go, and you have no notion whether it's true or not."