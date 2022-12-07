Elon Musk pops off at San Francisco Mayor London Breed over homeless crisis
City officials are investigating Twitter's office over reports the social media company, now owned by Elon Musk, turned some office space into sleeping quarters.
Elon Musk blasted San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday, as the city opened an investigation into Twitter's headquarters.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into reports of the tech company supposedly converting office rooms into bedrooms within the building for employees, according to KQED supervising senior editor Ted Goldberg.
In a comment to KQED, the department stated that it’s reaching out to management to set up a “site inspection” and to make sure the building is being used as intended.
Musk, who recently finalized his purchase of Twitter, took to the social media site to slam Breed, linking to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle about a baby’s reported fentanyl overdose on a city playground.
“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” Musk wrote.
Reporter Tatjana Pasalic, quoting David Radcliffe, Google’s vice president of real estate and workplace services, stated that no workplace is complete without a “nap pod.”
“Looks like we need cops to investigate more than just Elon. Workers’ rights must not be violated,” she added, linking to a Yahoo News article titled “You can nap on the job at these 10 companies.”
Caitlyn Jenner, who has owned businesses in California called it the “worst state” for labor laws.
"Ridiculous! Nap / rest spaces are incredible benefits to employees. Also not uncommon! Major CA (and entitled snowflake inflicted) labor issue, yet again! Worst state for labor laws, ever!" Jenner tweeted.
The story, which was first reported by Cyrus Farivar and Katherine Schwab of Forbes on Monday read, “Elon Musk's ‘extremely hardcore’ vision for Twitter seems to have manifested itself in sad little conference-room sleeping quarters at the company's recently depopulated headquarters.”
