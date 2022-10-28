Elon Musk sends liberals into meltdown: 'It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight'

Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Liberals went into a complete meltdown on Thursday night following Elon Musk’s complete takeover of Twitter, expressing their outrage over Musk’s decision to fire the company’s top executives and implement a new free speech regime onto the social media platform.

Musk reportedly ordered Twitter to lock out its software engineers, directing his own engineers from his car company Tesla to take over the codebase and evaluate changes to the system.

The takeover prompted angry, whiny tweets from liberal users on the platform, who panicked over the changes and their loss of political control over Twitter.

“It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight,” tweeted Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz.

“People do not realize how much @vijaya did for free speech,” wrote Techdirt Editor, Mike Masnick. “Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her.”

NBC reporter Ben Collins, who often calls for conservatives to be de-platformed wrote: “I would be so happy if I’m wrong. But the [sic] all the red lights are flashing here.”

“Stay. Hold your ground like a Ukrainian,” tweeted liberal activist Tristan Snell, urging his followers not to leave the platform and hold their positions amid the onslaught of conservative voices.

“Nazis are very happy about @elonmusk taking over,” wrote journalist Alberto Cairo.

Musk, who now sports a “Chief Twit” byline on the platform, says he plans to dig into the algorithm and its suppression of political voices on Twitter.