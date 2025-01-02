Elon Musk sounds alarm on Tommy Robinson’s incarceration

Elon Musk is calling for the release of British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson as well as consequences for those involved in covering up the abuse of thousands of young British girls by predominantly Middle Eastern grooming gangs.

Taking to X to condemn U.K. authorities, Musk questioned why Robinson is currently jailed in harsh conditions while officials who turned a blind eye to the abuse—reportedly over concerns of being labelled 'racist'— are walking free.

"Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth? He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell," Musk wrote.

Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth?



He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell. https://t.co/Dn48JLoJgR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sharing a documentary called 'Silenced' that exposed the two-tiered policing and corruption present in the U.K.'s criminal justice system.

He is currently being held in segregation at a prison called HMP Woodhill, and the prison governor even admitted that Robinson is being kept in solitary confinement due to “the polarising nature of his ideology.”

Musk also responded to Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant's X post explaining Robinson's case and how he can potentially be freed through legal action.

"Free Tommy," Musk replied to Levant's message.

The movement to free Robinson has been rapidly gaining momentum on X over the last few days, with Musk re-posting messages from several prominent accounts including Riley Gaines, General Mike Flynn, and Mikhaila Peterson.

American conservative activist and filmmaker Robby Starbuck also shared his thoughts on Robinson's incarceration and the reported cover-up of young girls being abused.

"Tommy warned the world before anyone was paying attention that gangs of migrants were raping young British girls and his country repaid him by censoring him, harassing him, protecting the rapists and by jailing him. Their media helped politicians cover it up. Free Tommy Robinson!" he wrote.

Robinson's incarceration has re-ignited concerns over the lack of accountability from authorities during the years of sexual abuse faced by young British girls at the hands of largely Middle Eastern perpetrators.