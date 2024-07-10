Elon Musk sparks debate on election integrity with social media posts
The tech mogul's comments on mail-in ballots and voter fraud drew a great deal of attention and stirred discussion among commenters online.
In a series of posts on X, Elon Musk has reignited discussions about election integrity and voter fraud in the United States. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed concerns about the current voting system, particularly regarding mail-in ballots.
Responding to a post about potential election rigging, Musk wrote, "When combined with mail-in ballots, the system is designed to make it impossible to prove fraud." He further suggested that mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, advocating instead for in-person voting with camera surveillance to prevent large-scale fraud.
When combined with mail-in ballots, the system is *designed* to make it impossible to prove fraud.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024
Mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, as cameras on the in-person voting stations would at least prevent large-scale fraud by counting how many people showed up vs…
Musk's comments come amid ongoing debates about election security and voting methods. His posts have garnered significant attention, with one reportedly viewed 18 million times.
The tech entrepreneur's remarks coincide with recent legislative efforts by House Republicans to prevent non-citizens and illegal immigrants from voting in elections. Democrats have opposed this bill, leading to further partisan debate on the issue.
In response to such legislative efforts, the White House released a statement defending existing safeguards: "States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters' eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls." The statement also emphasized that false claims of citizenship or unlawful voting are punishable offenses.
Because they want to cheat— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024
As the November election approaches, the topic of election integrity continues to be a contentious issue in American politics, with various differing views on the security and fairness of current voting systems being discussed ahead of ballots being cast.
- By David Menzies
Sell the LCBO!
The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO!REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO!
Donate to Rebel News
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.Donate
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.