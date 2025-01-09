Elon Musk sparks renewed spotlight on Pakistani sexual abuse gangs in U.K.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, U.K. freedom advocate Peter McIlvenna discussed the impact of Elon Musk shining a light on Tommy Robinson's incarceration and British authorities' cover-up of Pakistani sexual abuse gangs.

Robinson is currently in solitary confinement after publishing a documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system in the U.K. and authorities' corruption. Musk, along with other prominent figures on X, have called for the British journalist and activist's release.

"This is industrial scale sexual abuse of white girls across the country by Muslim-Pakistani men and therefore, the police, local authorities, child services, have all turned a blind eye to this for fear of a 'race riot,'" said McIlvenna.

Ezra discussed how authorities are trying to frame Robinson as being what's wrong with British society while failing to be accountable for the years of crimes they refused to prosecute.

"Tommy is the scapegoat. All the sins, all the omissions, all the people turning a blind-eye, 'let's put it on Tommy, he's a roughian, he's a convicted criminal,'" he said.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison last year after publishing his documentary called Silenced, of which he is expected to serve at least nine months.