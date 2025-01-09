Elon Musk sparks renewed spotlight on Pakistani sexual abuse gangs in U.K.

The billionaire Tesla CEO is calling for Tommy Robinson's release and accountability from authorities who covered up the disturbing abuse.

Rebel News
  |   January 09, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowU.K. freedom advocate Peter McIlvenna discussed the impact of Elon Musk shining a light on Tommy Robinson's incarceration and British authorities' cover-up of Pakistani sexual abuse gangs.

Robinson is currently in solitary confinement after publishing a documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system in the U.K. and authorities' corruption. Musk, along with other prominent figures on X, have called for the British journalist and activist's release.

"This is industrial scale sexual abuse of white girls across the country by Muslim-Pakistani men and therefore, the police, local authorities, child services, have all turned a blind eye to this for fear of a 'race riot,'" said McIlvenna.

Ezra discussed how authorities are trying to frame Robinson as being what's wrong with British society while failing to be accountable for the years of crimes they refused to prosecute.

"Tommy is the scapegoat. All the sins, all the omissions, all the people turning a blind-eye, 'let's put it on Tommy, he's a roughian, he's a convicted criminal,'" he said.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison last year after publishing his documentary called Silenced, of which he is expected to serve at least nine months.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.