The Ezra Levant Show| Discussion about the Ontario election: MPs resigning and Doug Ford taking the win!
"I know that with every passing year those two parties are engulfed more by woke-ism."
Thursday night was the election in the province of Ontario, and not many Canadians seemed to care.
Tamara Ugolini (@TamaraUgo) joined Ezra to discuss their thoughts on what went down along with telling Canadians about the statistics on how many voted.
“I was about to say well maybe the leadership campaigns for the Liberal party in the NDP will provide better leaders and I just know that's not going to happen. I know that with every passing year those two parties are engulfed more by woke-ism, by identity politics, by really a form of extremism - the Liberals haven't really cared about civil liberties in a very long time …" Ezra Levant
There wasn't a lot of differences between the Canadian parties. They all supported lockdowns, there really was no daylight between them. Was this one of the reasons why many Canadians didn't vote?
Voter turnout was just 43 per cent.
- By Rebel News
