Embarrassing... 'Elbows Up' protest takes to Ottawa!

On Monday, March 24, just one day after Mark Carney launched a snap election set for April 28, Rebel News was on the ground in Ottawa with a billboard truck to engage residents about the upcoming vote.

Ezra Levant has registered a third-party campaign with Elections Canada, separate from Rebel News, to launch a massive advertising campaign exposing Mark Carney’s record. Since mainstream media refuses to scrutinize him, Levant is determined to do so. Canadians can contribute to this effort at ForCanada.ca.

At the same time in Ottawa, an "Elbows Up" protest was taking place—a slogan promoted by the Liberals. I attended to ask protesters some questions.

Elbows Up Rally in Ottawa



I asked them why they showed up and their reaction to Trump’s call to have a Liberal in power to deal with during the tariff war. “I think he’s lying,” one protester said while defending PM Carney’s decision to move Brookfield HQ from Toronto to NYC. pic.twitter.com/NHzMXwccJt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 24, 2025

One protester explained their sign, saying, "It's a pretty clear message to Donald Trump that he is not welcome here and he can keep his hands off my country." Another added, "I'm disgusted with Trump and his whole administration. It's shocking and disgusting."

Many expressed fear over Trump’s influence: "I never imagined that we would be threatened by our neighbor to the south. We are under a genuine threat." One protester claimed, "Trump is Putin's puppet... he's an actor, an entertainer, a king for his people, but he's really an idiot."

When asked about "Elbows Up," one protester explained, "It means that we're prepared to fight... you're messing with Canadians."

As the conversation continued, accusations surfaced against Rebel News. One protester claimed, "You're the cause of this problem. Rebel News is spreading bad information." However, when pressed to specify, he wasn’t able to name a single example.

Despite the strong anti-Trump sentiments, the broader question remains: how will these views shape the election outcome? And why is the mainstream media avoiding scrutiny of Mark Carney? Rebel News remains committed to asking the tough questions.