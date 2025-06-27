EMERGENCY: Carney's Internet tax is causing a new trade war with the US!

The Liberals have never met a product or service they don’t want to tax — which is why they support an Internet tax. Thing is, Mark Carney is targeting that tax on U.S. companies like Netflix, YouTube and Instagram — and today Trump announced it’s a deal-breaker for him, literally.

Trump put Carney on blast, publishing a social media post calling off all trade talks with Canada and threatening us with another tariff trade war.

This isn’t just another quarrel between two world leaders and it’s not just another trade issue. It’s step one in Carney’s plan to regulate the Internet.

We’ve got to show Parliament that Carney’s Internet tax won’t be accepted by Canadians — that's why we're launching StopTheInternetTax.ca.

There are three important reasons for this:

Carney’s Internet tax is risking another trade war with the U.S. Canadians are already taxed too much — this is an attack on us, not just on social media companies. If Carney can regulate the Internet this way, it will set the stage for him to reintroduce Trudeau’s Internet censorship bill, C-63.

Some people actually thought Carney would be good at dealing with the U.S.

Some people even thought he was more “conservative” than Justin Trudeau.

This Internet tax proves them wrong. Carney is picking a fight with Trump that we’re going to lose. And, in typical Liberal fashion, he just can’t stop taxing and regulating us.

Sign our petition and I'll personally deliver it to Parliament!