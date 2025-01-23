English commentator Gary Neville refuses to comment on Britain’s ‘grooming gang’ scandal

Outspoken English football pundit Gary Neville was unusually mum when Rebel News caught up with him outside of the World Economic Forum headquarters in Davos, Switzerland.

“How are you feeling about the new Trump administration for Britain, do you think it's going to be good?” asked Rebel reporter Avi Yemini. “No comment,” replied Neville.

Neville, 49, has not been shy about his status as a Labour Party member in the United Kingdom, throwing his support behind Keir Starmer in 2022 prior to Starmer's eventual rise to prime minister.

“I feel politically motivated but I can do as much for the Labour Party being here today as I can do being an MP,” the pundit said at a 2022 event, as reported by BBC.

Despite his involvement with Labour, Neville told Yemini he wasn't really a political person.

“What about Elon Musk highlighting the grooming issue in your country, do you think that's a good thing?” Yemini continued, before stopping to snap a picture of the former Manchester United star and a passing fan.

“I've got no comment on Trump and Musk and all the rest of it,” Neville replied after the photo break.

Explaining why he was in Davos, the commentator told Yemini he was in Davos because of his role as a partner at investing firm Consello. “There's nothing dodgy going on here, mate.”