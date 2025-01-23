English commentator Gary Neville refuses to comment on Britain’s ‘grooming gang’ scandal

The former Manchester United star was confronted by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on the streets of Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.

Rebel News
  |   January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Outspoken English football pundit Gary Neville was unusually mum when Rebel News caught up with him outside of the World Economic Forum headquarters in Davos, Switzerland.

“How are you feeling about the new Trump administration for Britain, do you think it's going to be good?” asked Rebel reporter Avi Yemini. “No comment,” replied Neville.

Neville, 49, has not been shy about his status as a Labour Party member in the United Kingdom, throwing his support behind Keir Starmer in 2022 prior to Starmer's eventual rise to prime minister.

“I feel politically motivated but I can do as much for the Labour Party being here today as I can do being an MP,” the pundit said at a 2022 event, as reported by BBC.

Despite his involvement with Labour, Neville told Yemini he wasn't really a political person.  

“What about Elon Musk highlighting the grooming issue in your country, do you think that's a good thing?” Yemini continued, before stopping to snap a picture of the former Manchester United star and a passing fan.

“I've got no comment on Trump and Musk and all the rest of it,” Neville replied after the photo break.

Explaining why he was in Davos, the commentator told Yemini he was in Davos because of his role as a partner at investing firm Consello. “There's nothing dodgy going on here, mate.” 

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Latest News

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.