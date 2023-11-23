'Enormous conflict of interest' as media bailout more than doubles: Kris Sims
'There's a huge accountability problem, and it's a huge waste of money,' the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Kris Sims tells The Ezra Levant Show.
With the Trudeau Liberals trailing far behind the Conservatives in recent polls, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that federal government's media bailout was not only extended, but also more than doubled the amount of money being given to journalists.
The continuation of the media bailout was the topic of discussion on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show when the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Kris Sims joined Ezra.
Discussing the huge problems the government subsidizing the media creates, Kris told Ezra:
This means that the journalists that are on the federal government payroll just got a huge bump in how much the government covers of their paycheque. And very clearly — this probably doesn't need to be said to your audience, but this is an enormous conflict of interest.
There is no way a journalist should be paid by the government. Pretty hard to hold the government to account when you're counting on them for your paycheque. So there's a huge accountability problem, and it's a huge waste of money.
So that's why, the Taxpayers Federation, we're fighting this.
- By Ezra Levant
