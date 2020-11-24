ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Toronto BBQ restaurant opens, defying COVID lockdown

Adam Skelly came to the decision that enough was enough. On Tuesday, the rebellious restaurateur decided to fire up the grill and open his restaurant's doors in defiance of the 28-day provincial pandemic shut-down order.

In an Instagram video post he made on Monday evening, Skelly says “For anybody who is a fan of freedom and sovereignty, the right to choose what you wear, where to go, who to have over at your house, what businesses you can go to, I would love to meet you.”

And on Tuesday morning, there was Skelly at the door to greet hundreds of hungry — albeit happy — freedom fighters.

I had a chance to speak with Adam at his restaurant today, here's what he had to say. But stay tuned to Rebel News, there's plenty more on the grill with this story.