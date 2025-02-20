ENTITLED Gazan families SUE Canada for not fast-tracking their refugee claims
Canada is under no obligation to accept anyone, let alone at the speed they demand.
Eleven families from Gaza have initiated legal action against the Canadian government, alleging undue delays in the issuance of temporary visas designed to provide relief from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
The lawsuit, reported by the Toronto Star, contends that despite adhering to all procedural requirements, these families—comprising 53 individuals, including children—have not received the necessary application codes to commence the visa process.
The Palestine Extended Family Program, launched in January 2024, offers a pathway for Gazans with Canadian relatives to escape the hostilities. Under this initiative, Canadian citizens or permanent residents can sponsor their family members, provided they commit to supporting them upon arrival in Canada.
The program is slated to conclude on April 22 or upon reaching 5,000 applications. As of January 4, 4,782 applications had been accepted, yet these eleven families remain unprocessed.
Represented by lawyers Damey Lee, Hana Marku, and Debbie Rachlis, the families express profound frustration over the lack of communication and transparency from immigration authorities.
"They are just frustrated and wholly disappointed in the Canadian government for not even providing them an explanation as to where their family members are in the process and why it has taken a year to issue codes," Lee stated.
The legal action seeks a court mandate compelling Canadian immigration officials to process the pending applications within five days, aiming to secure safe passage for their relatives from the conflict-stricken region.
Canada is under no obligation to accept anyone, let alone at the speed they demand. Immigration is a privilege, not a right. But now, thanks to years of Liberal pandering and open-border rhetoric, we have foreign nationals who think they can drag Canada into court for not rolling out the red carpet fast enough.
The Liberals invited this mess by bending over backward to create special pathways for certain groups, only to be met with lawsuits when it turns out the system, broken by the Liberals, can’t process applications fast enough.
No one has a right to be a refugee in Canada, and the idea that foreign nationals can sue for the privilege is proof that our system is broken. It’s time for Canada to reassert control over its borders, before this spiral gets even worse.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Marianne Somers commented 2025-02-20 15:15:06 -0500 Flag9,357 visas for refugee nationals of Turkey & Syria (2023)
25,000 Syrian refugees (2023)
71,000 visas Ukraine refugees (2023)
500,000 legal immigrants for each year (2023-2024)
6 MILLION illegal immigrants (2022-2024)
Foreign Student visas have astronomical numbers in the thousands.
69,000 doctor shortage in Ontario and 27,000 nurses shortage.
2 Million (2024) using Toronto Food Banks and growing.
75,000 Torontonians on a 15-year waiting list for subsidized housing as of 2025.
Tent cities across EVERY major Canadian city, town, village and hamlet.
Trudeau, announces a 3.5 BILLION dollar train/railway from Quebec to Toronto. Municipal governments WILL take care of his immigrants & refugees.
GAZANS have NO RIGHT to demand entry into Canada. WE ARE FULL!!!