O'Toole is setting Conservatives up for failure

  • By Rebel News
  • January 24, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies and Ezra Levant caught up talking about Erin O'Toole's cancel culture war over at the Conservative Party of Canada.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

So I'm looking at Erin O'Toole and thinking: you don't have the strategic sense to air your dirty laundry in private, you don't have the common sense to realize that this is going to be used against you as the new standard, you don't have the focus to take your opposition to the bad guys, you're taking it to the good guys. And finally... you've demoralized so many people in the grassroots, and for what?

For every conservative that you've lost, do you think you've brought over a new liberal who's excited?

