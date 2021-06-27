Erin O'Toole plays the role of happy loser, and so we're headed to Trudeau's third win

How is it possible that Justin Trudeau is so high in the polls?

National debt is at an all-time high; and now inflation is coming back. Housing prices are at an all-time high. Economically, we’re in trouble. You’d think that would be some fodder for the opposition. But Andrew Scheer couldn’t get it done during his last election as leader, and incredibly, Erin O’Toole is doing worse.

So what are we looking at? A Trudeau majority. Trudeau’s third win. The Conservatives look to be on track to get slaughtered in the looming election. That’s bad for them, but it’s bad for Canada too.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.