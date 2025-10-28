Ethics Committee Bombshell: Carney’s Brookfield China Ties Exposed

A Commons ethics hearing exploded into controversy Tuesday as journalist Sam Cooper detailed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s past connections to Chinese Communist Party–linked financiers through his former firm, Brookfield Asset Management.

Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Michael Cooper pressed Cooper for specifics on Brookfield’s dealings while Carney was chair, including its $ 3 billion portfolio of Chinese real estate and energy investments, its partnerships with United Front–connected tycoon Vincent Lo, and financing from the Bank of China.

“Brookfield under Mr. Carney had very substantial China-based investments,” Cooper testified. “When the market collapsed, the Bank of China bridged capital to help Brookfield, and Mr. Carney travelled to China to meet with senior Communist Party officials around that time.”

Cooper also confirmed that Carney expanded Brookfield’s Chinese footprint and personally met with Xi Jinping while the deals were being finalized, only weeks before Brookfield secured a quarter-billion-dollar loan from the regime.

Cooper further revealed that Carney met multiple times with leaders tied to China’s United Front, including events with the Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Markham and in Steveston–Richmond East — the same riding where Beijing’s disinformation campaign targeted former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu.

The revelations came as Cooper urged MPs to create an independent federal anti-corruption agency, arguing the RCMP lacks capacity to probe politically sensitive foreign-influence cases.

“Canada’s democracy demands that legislation is broadened,” he said.

Liberal MP Gurbux Saini accused Cooper of relying too heavily on anonymous sources.

Cooper shot back that his reporting record speaks for itself — a reference to his 2023 exposé that forced former Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus for his secret contacts with the Chinese Consulate in Toronto.

Liberal MP Abdelhaq Sari further implied that Cooper's accurate journalism may harm the trust in corrupt government institutions.

"How can we seek a better balance between investigative journalism ... and not undermining Canadians' trust in our institutions?" Sari posited.