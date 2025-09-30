EU to force travellers to hand over biometric data to enter

Travellers heading to Europe will soon face a mandatory handover of biometric data under sweeping new security measures.

Beginning 12 October 2025, the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) will require non-EU nationals entering or leaving the Schengen area to provide fingerprints and facial recognition images.

Authorities say the system is designed to crack down on terrorism, human trafficking, illegal migration and racial profiling, however freedom advocates have voiced concern over the collection and centralised management of biometric data.

🚨 EU BEGINS BIOMETRIC “DIGITAL RECORD” FOR VISITORS — OCT 12



From Oct 12 travellers to Europe — including Australians — will have fingerprints and a facial image taken and a digital entry/exit record created.



What starts as “convenience” becomes a dossier kept for years.… pic.twitter.com/wgdD1eGb3a — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 30, 2025

Under the EES, border officials will collect and store personal details including a traveller’s full name, date of birth, dates and locations of every entry and exit, biometric data, and records of any refused entry.

The information creates a permanent “digital profile” of each passenger, with data stored for up to three years.

The EU has confirmed the program will be phased in gradually across external borders before becoming fully operational by 10 April 2026. Once rolled out, the EES will entirely replace the current system of manual passport stamping.

Travellers will not be able to avoid the mandatory process. Each individual will be required to hand over their fingerprints and facial images the first time they enter a Schengen country after the scheme begins.

NEW: European Union announces all Americans visiting nearly 30 countries, almost all in the EU, will be required to surrender finger prints, biometric data and your photograph which will be stored by their government



They are now mandating Americans surrender Digital ID data pic.twitter.com/RIpR69oF7T — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 29, 2025

On subsequent visits within three years, border checks will involve matching a traveller’s stored biometric data to their identity.

The Schengen area currently covers 29 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Visitors planning to stay for more than 90 days will still need to apply for a visa in addition to complying with the new biometric requirements.

Authorities argue the digital record created by the EES will speed up border procedures and make travel more efficient. However, the mandatory collection of fingerprints and facial scans has already sparked debate over privacy and the forced surrender of sensitive data.