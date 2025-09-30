EU to force travellers to hand over biometric data to enter

From October, visitors to Europe will be compelled to give fingerprints and facial scans at the border.

Rebel News
  |   September 30, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Travellers entering Europe on a non-EU visa will have fingerprints and personal data-recording images taken from next month. / Digital image

Travellers heading to Europe will soon face a mandatory handover of biometric data under sweeping new security measures.

Beginning 12 October 2025, the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) will require non-EU nationals entering or leaving the Schengen area to provide fingerprints and facial recognition images.

Authorities say the system is designed to crack down on terrorism, human trafficking, illegal migration and racial profiling, however freedom advocates have voiced concern over the collection and centralised management of biometric data.

Under the EES, border officials will collect and store personal details including a traveller’s full name, date of birth, dates and locations of every entry and exit, biometric data, and records of any refused entry.

The information creates a permanent “digital profile” of each passenger, with data stored for up to three years.

The EU has confirmed the program will be phased in gradually across external borders before becoming fully operational by 10 April 2026. Once rolled out, the EES will entirely replace the current system of manual passport stamping.

Travellers will not be able to avoid the mandatory process. Each individual will be required to hand over their fingerprints and facial images the first time they enter a Schengen country after the scheme begins.

On subsequent visits within three years, border checks will involve matching a traveller’s stored biometric data to their identity.

The Schengen area currently covers 29 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Visitors planning to stay for more than 90 days will still need to apply for a visa in addition to complying with the new biometric requirements.

Authorities argue the digital record created by the EES will speed up border procedures and make travel more efficient. However, the mandatory collection of fingerprints and facial scans has already sparked debate over privacy and the forced surrender of sensitive data.

Please sign the petition to Stop Digital ID!

44,695 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

Governments across the world are trying to implement digital ID. New systems will grant access to all of your personal information, even including the ability to monitor your whereabouts. They must be stopped.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-30 22:25:35 -0400
    Beware of “convenience” and “safety.” Anything digital can be hacked from afar. And governments are thee worst offenders at manipulating people through their data. Just look at China’s social credit system. We also had people’s bank accounts frozen during the trucker protest and afterwards.