European farmers revolt over cattle cull order

European farmers rolled into Brussels this week, furious with the European Union's cull of cattle herds over an outbreak of lumpy skin disease and a trade deal with a South American bloc.

Tensions were high as farmers engaged in small clashes with riot police in the EU capital, where leaders had gathered for a summit on Thursday. Much like the situation that played out at a British Columbia ostrich farm, farms in France are facing blanket cull orders of their livestock.

Discussing trade concerns with South America, a Belgian dairy farmer told French outlet AFP that “it's like Europe has become a dictatorship,” blaming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for trying to “force the deal” with the Mercosur bloc, which includes agricultural giant Brazil.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie shined a light on an issue all too familiar to Canadians.

“It's not just an animal, it's their animal; they know them,” Alexa said of the close connection farmers have with their herds.

“They know how they react; they know their personality. Look at the ostriches, they knew the ostriches by name,” she said, recalling the cull at Universal Ostrich Farms in B.C. and explaining that for the farmers, the government is killing “a member of your team, a member of your family.”

European farmers are “worried about cheap imports from South America,” added Sheila. “They're worried about importing beef from the third world,” she continued, noting standards for food production can vary worldwide.

“I also see the other side of this,” Sheila said. For consumers, “the cost of living is out of control” and “food is so expensive.” Those looking for a “cheap-yet-nutritious protein, imported beef would drive the cost down.”

But that choice also has “ramifications for domestic producers,” she said, suggesting it's difficult to strike a balance on the issue.

Either way, Sheila, herself a farmer, said she “love(s) a good farmers' protest.”