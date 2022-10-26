Reaction: Europeans comment on the energy crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

The energy crisis has become a real dangerous problem, especially all over European countries.

Rebel News travelled all the way to Berlin, Germany to cover the World Health Summit 2002, and you can see our reports at RebelWHO.com.

The opportunity was available to question the people on the ground about one of the biggest crisis, the energy. The whole world is struggling with an energy crisis but at different levels. Germany and Europe in particular will be impacted harder since some of them were dependent of the Russian gas. To rectify the situation and be ready for the winter, Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, visited Canada in hopes of purchasing natural gas.

Unfortunately, with the LNG Saguenay project who never sees the light, as a result of the Government of Quebec’s refusal, it was hard to export natural gas from Alberta to the eastern seaboard to Germany.

As the country is slowly reaching its target for its energy supply, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen wants to impose a mandatory target for reducing the electricity use at peak hour.

However, it's not only this, she also want to flatten the curve of the energy crisis, which is well known by now since the last past two years. Germans were told to wear more layers, reducing their heating and to not shower but only use a wash cloth. At the same time, all of a sudden, firewood is starting to be in great demand and the Minister of Health of the country is warning about this: “Some German hospitals could go bankrupt because of the energy and inflation crisis.”

Do people feel concerned about the winter that is coming soon?