Europe's elitist cabal loathes America for supporting free speech

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance spoke truth to power last week in Europe—and their elites didn't like it. Not one bit.

The Munich Security Conference, which is sort of like NATO sprinkled with a dash of Davos, set a different tone than years past.

Vance talked about digital censorship and democratic values, expressing concern over the suspension of civil liberties across Europe, including independent newspapers, political parties and even some churches.

He also took aim at Europe for censoring discourse on mass immigration.

President Trump says he agrees with Vice President JD Vance in his criticism of Europe's increasing censorship and mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/I57k0YahQR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2025

"Sometimes the loudest voices for censorship have come not from within Europe, but from within my own country, where the prior administration threatened and bullied social media companies to censor so-called misinformation," said Vice President Vance. One supposed example revolves around COVID-19 coming from a Chinese laboratory.

"Our own government encouraged private companies to silence people who dared to utter what turned out to be an obvious truth," he added.

"Under Donald Trump's leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square, agree or disagree."