Even CBC thinks Senator Yuen Pau Woo is too pro-China

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the reaction to recent pro-China comments from Senator Yuen Pau Woo.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the Canadian relationship with China, and that country's continued kidnapping of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig:

Do you know who the leader of the Senate is? As in, our version of Chuck Schumer — the leader of the majority in the Senate? Well, it’s this guy. Senator Yuen Pau Woo, appointed by Justin Trudeau to the Senate. So of course he’s a Trudeau man, through and through. But you know what Trudeau did in the Senate, right — he renamed his senators the “Independent Senators Group”. But they are not independent — they vote Trudeau's party line. They were appointed by Trudeau. The fact that the media report them as independent shows again how weak the media is, how untrustworthy. But did you know that Senator Yuen Pau Woo is the head of the biggest party in the Senate? I doubt one in a thousand Canadians know that. But they should. Because he’s quite something. And he’s on a real roll lately. You know, I checked, and it’s been 933 days as of today that China kidnapped Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. 933 days. It’s a dictatorship. It’s a rogue country, China. I think we can stop pretending that the Wuhan virus was naturally occurring. I mean, now that Trump is gone, even Hollywood Liberals are stating the obvious.

