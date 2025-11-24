Even immigrants want fewer immigrants

Canadian newcomers are now joining the mounting frustration over an immigration system that’s been allowed to expand without oversight, limits, or accountability.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A new Leger poll commissioned by OMNI News reveals a remarkable shift in public opinion: even immigrants now want less immigration.

Of 1,510 foreign-born respondents, 67% say Canada should admit fewer than 300,000 newcomers per year, and four in 10 believe the intake should drop below 100,000. That’s far below the federal government’s plan to maintain 380,000 permanent residents annually beginning in 2026.

“Public perceptions have shifted dramatically,” admitted Leger vice-president Andrew Enns, as reported by CityNews. He noted that newcomers themselves are increasingly alarmed by the pressure mass immigration has placed on housing, healthcare, and strained public services, though newer arrivals remain more cautious, as many rely on the very temporary programs now being capped or cut.

But beyond the numbers, real-world examples of systemic abuse are feeding this increasing public skepticism.

In rural Ontario, residents raised red flags over exploitation within the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program. A Rebel News investigation uncovered allegations of immigration fraud, coerced marriage, and possible human trafficking tied to a Picton Tim Hortons. Text messages show that a manager offered a 17-year-old girl $15,000–$20,000 to marry her brother from India—an arrangement the manager described in her own words.

While the mainstream media continually downplays or disregards well-documented abuses of Canada’s immigration system, a 2021 parliamentary report found that up to 75% of surveyed individuals observed employers favouring certain nationalities, alongside illegal wage theft, unpaid overtime, and demands for kickbacks in exchange for job offers or immigration sponsorships.

Meanwhile, Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), the crucial approvals that let employers hire temporary foreign workers and often pave the way to permanent residency, have surged. Yet government inspections of TFW employers have plummeted, even as fraud has increased.

As a sign of the times, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has warned that offenders face five-year bans, highlighting just how widespread the abuse has become.

Additional polling shows that the public has noticed.

A Nanos survey found 71% of Canadians want immigration levels reduced, citing eroded job prospects, unaffordable housing, and social services stretched beyond capacity.

Yet corporate lobbyists continue to push for high inflows to secure cheap labour, while brands like Tim Hortons openly admit they profit from this population growth. Criticizing this model is not “racist” or “xenophobic” as some would have you believe — it’s necessary.

With over three million temporary residents in the country and countless visas on the verge of expiring, Canadians are left to ask a blunt question: Does the immigration system exist to serve the public, or to fuel a cheap-labour pipeline for corporate Canada?

