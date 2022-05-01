Everything is Inclusive with Chrissy Clark | Andrew Says #71

Chrissy Clark is a reporter and education writer for Daily Caller. On her way through Canada, Clark stopped by the Rebel News headquarters to talk about recent controversies including Elon Musk's very ubiquitously-triggering purchase of Twitter.

Clarke discussed some of her most recent investigations including a school that lowered its admissions standards to be more 'equitable' and 'inclusive'.

Meanwhile, an all-girls school had their students produce 'pronoun buttons' as part of a cultural festival.

Lastly, Clark discusses her clash with the state of Florida over the stripping of tax exemption status for Disney World, as well as their evidence of critical race theory being taught in Florida schools.

