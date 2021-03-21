Evolution Salon & Spa continues to evolve — so it can remain open!

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

We paid a return visit to Evolution Salon & Spa in St. Catharines, Ont. This exquisite salon is appropriately named because it has indeed evolved in such a way that it can remain in business during lockdowns, allowing it to service an appreciative clientele — despite the nonsense it receives from the various “COVID Karens” and bylaw enforcement officers.

Dennis and Lisa Costantini are the owners of Evolution Salon & Spa, and much like so many other Canadian entrepreneurs, they were forced by government decree to shutter their small business due to the Wuhan virus. Meanwhile, big box superstores like Costco and Walmart never had to shut their doors, thanks, we suspect, to employing big name lobbyists like Melissa “Lockdown” Lantsman...

In any event, Dennis first drew the ire of bylaw enforcement when he followed suit with Alicia Hirter, who discovered a way to open her salon legally back in January, when St. Catharines was still mired in Grey Zone lockdown (it is now in the Red Zone).

You might recall our recent reports on Alicia’s business, Chrome Artistic Barbering. Chrome is no longer a barbershop; rather, it is a film production company, and Alicia is currently putting together a documentary. Apparently, this means her business qualifies for an exemption to lockdown restrictions. And, like any good film production service, a haircut is offered as part of an audition.

It worked... for a while. But then Alicia faced harassment from bylaw enforcement, to online trolls, to potentially defamatory news reports in the appalling St. Catharines Standard. She has since been shuttered by Niagara Region. And it’s disgraceful.

Evolution Salon also reinvented itself as a film production studio. And while Dennis says he, too, has been harassed by the usual suspects that brought such grief to Alicia, he’s still in business.

Check out what Dennis has to say about the bizarre state of affairs in which the government considers law-abiding businesses — well, some businesses — to be the enemy of the people during a pandemic.