Longtime CBC insider David Cayley says the publicly funded broadcaster is at a "watershed moment." He argues the CBC's "exhausted" previous era is ending, and the new era requires a dialogue, not a monologue.

Cayley told the National Post, "Everything ends in time." He believes the CBC, by basing its legitimacy on the audience, has become a "boutique" with only one preferred audience, preventing it from addressing the rest of the country or challenging its shared assumptions.

The interview follows CBC/Radio-Canada's October 14 five-year strategic plan to expand its audience to include youth, newcomers, and non-users, seeing this broader reach as vital for the broadcaster's continued relevance.

The 80-year-old, unafraid of being "cancelled," published The CBC: How Canada’s Public Broadcaster Lost Its Voice (and How to Get it Back) with Sutherland House this year, a historical exposé and call to action about the state of the legacy media.

He notes that Prime Minister Mark Carney often states the CBC exists "to combat misinformation," but questions what Carney means by "misinformation": is it simple fact-checking, or does it include anything one person believes to be wrong?

Cayley cites Canadian examples where the CBC created "minefields" by adopting an ideological "finished view" on issues, disregarding alternative perspectives, notably on the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 Freedom Convoy.

“We betrayed the public,” added Marianne Klowak, a CBC reporter of over 30 years. “We broke their trust […] We were, in fact, pushing propaganda.”

Klowak’s remarks, and those of other former employees at the 2023 National Citizen's Inquiry, criticized the state broadcaster for "misinformation" and alleged vaccine mandate abuse.

'We are entitled to expect more from the state broadcaster,' said Jennifer Dundas, a former CBC reporter. 'The CBC should serve all Canadians, not the adherents of favoured political ideologies.'



Former CBC reporter Jennifer Dundas condemned the broadcaster on December 18, claiming the "warped beyond repair" organization should "serve all Canadians, not the adherents of favoured political ideologies."

The 2025 federal budget granted the CBC an extra $150 million to "strengthen its mandate" and "better reflect the needs of Canadians." It also proposes exploring a modernization of CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate to enhance its independence.

Cayley, unaware of Ottawa's plans to strengthen the CBC, attributes it to partisan motives. He suggests the CBC should become a protected, politically neutral space for diverse thought. For antagonistic views to be permitted, the state broadcaster must acknowledge its current monoculture excludes diverse perspectives and stifles intellectual inquiry.

Former CBC ombudsman Jack Nagler's final report revealed a "damning review" of the CBC, finding a pattern of omissions and partial coverage in its reporting. He wrote that people aren't "hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views."

Canadian Digital Media Research Network (CDMRN) research indicates declining online engagement with the CBC, being replaced by conservative voices. Its audience share has fallen 72% since 2018, from 7.6% to 2.1%.

Among the top five Canadian news outlets, CTV, Global News, CBC, Post Millennial, and Rebel News generate nearly 65% of online engagement. CTV leads at 25%, with Rebel News at almost 7%.

Nagler warned that "news silos" or "information bubbles" are a growing problem. He clarified that journalists are not experts; their mission is to simply provide information for others to form their own opinions.

Former Canada Tonight host Travis Dhanraj blamed the CBC’s “erosion of trust” on years of “dysfunction at the highest levels” from a “small group of insiders on air and in management.”

Dhanraj, a prominent former CBC journalist and "symbol of progress," claims he was "shut out" and "ultimately erased" after questioning the "gap between CBC’s stated values and its internal reality." His departure stemmed from the "retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm" he faced for asking difficult questions in a challenging workplace culture.

From 1971 to 2012, Cayley worked at CBC Radio as a producer, documentary-maker, and host, spending much of his career at Ideas, a program that introduced Canadians to current affairs, themes, and thinkers.