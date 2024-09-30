Ex-Legislator under investigation for foreign interference

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

A former Canadian legislator was placed under federal surveillance for allegedly working on behalf of a foreign government to manipulate parliamentary business.

The shocking revelation was made public by the Commission on Foreign Interference. Yet, neither the ex-parliamentarian, their party affiliation, nor the foreign government were named.

A July 8, 2024 security memo from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) stated that the unnamed former MP is suspected of trying to influence parliamentary decisions.

Bo Basler, a former CSIS executive, testified that the case had not been disclosed previously. “This one is new?” asked Commission Counsel Shantona Chaudhury. “Correct,” Basler replied.

This newest case is only one of six investigations confirmed by security agents and the Department of Foreign Affairs, all involving foreign meddling.

Among these, Pakistan was caught attempting to clandestinely influence Canadian federal politics, and India is suspected of secretly financing candidates from three political parties.

Foreign interference targeted Canada's 2021 election, with secret briefings given to Liberal Party representatives just before election day.