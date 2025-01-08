Ex-Liberal MP says party resembles a cult

A former Liberal MP lambasted the party as nearly unrecognizable from his time in office. “What I recognized was that this Liberal Party was more of a cult,” Dan McTeague told True North.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as senior Liberal staffers, allegedly curbed dissident caucus members for questioning them, including two finance ministers and his parliamentary secretary.

“The narrative was you can only think a certain way,” McTeague said. “You could only challenge [Trudeau] a certain way.”

First elected in 2025, MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes lasted one term as MP following budding tensions over her role as Trudeau’s parliamentary secretary.

Amid behind-the-scenes pushback over alleged tokenism, Caesar-Chavannes says she was done with elected office in short order. “I knew this person could actually make or break the rest of my life,” she said.

“I had to appreciate him for whatever reason. He raked me over the coals for that [pushback].”

McTeague told True North the Trudeau government “created significant social & political divisions … the likes of which the country wasn’t able to survive in the past.”

“Bottom line: The Liberal Party detached itself from common concerns that people would ordinarily have … in favour of politics of equity, diversity and inclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fallout between Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland came from the same “playbook” that forced Bill Morneau to resign, claimed a former staffer.

Sharan Kaur, his chief of staff, recalled how senior PMO staff undermined Morneau’s credibility during the pandemic. A barrage of leaked media reports took a significant toll on Morneau, his family and his team, she wrote in a National Post column.

Morneau told CTV News the feds splurged too much on pandemic aid. “Was there too much?” he said. “Probably.”

McTeague promptly bashed Trudeau’s claim that Liberal MPs could openly disagree with him on policy “That’s baloney,” the former MP said. “He handpicked them so they wouldn’t have different ideas than him.”

Following internal spats on spending, Trudeau relied on bank governor Mark Carney for fiscal advice. In September, Trudeau also named Carney his economic advisor following alleged tensions between his staff and former finance minister Freeland.

In December, she refused to support 'tax relief' measures amid out-of-control spending. “You told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister,” reads her scathing resignation letter at the time.

Kaur acknowledged the similarities, noting that “while Morneau was focused on properly investing taxpayer funds, the PMO was hyper-fixated on spending it.”

“It’s time they stop hiding behind anonymous sources and public assaults,” she added, “and take a deep look at how they’ve compromised the honour of their office.”

Marc Garneau, a former Liberal MP and cabinet minister, also criticized PMO staffers last year for not relaying critical information to Trudeau on foreign interference.

“I never felt, despite the fact that he said his door was always open, that it was really something that he invited,” he told CBC News in a media interview.

Garneau later butt heads with his party over protections for linguistic minorities in Québec. He resigned in 2024 after serving 15 years in elected office.

