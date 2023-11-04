EXCLUSIVE: Dave Rubin reflects on strange alliance between Hamas supporters and the left

E-transfer (Canada):

You never know who you’ll bump into on the mean streets of London.

During my recent trip to the U.K. for Jordan Peterson's ARC conference, an event featuring freedom-minded intellectuals, I had the pleasure of speaking to one of the most prominent voices in the conservative movement.

Dave Rubin is a best-selling author and host of The Rubin Report — and during his time here, he’s watched in horror as violent, pro-Hamas protesters have overwhelmed the city.

I asked for his reaction to these protests and the strange sympathies they have garnered from woke leftists and the LGBTQ+ community.

The ARC Forum, billed as an “antidote to the World Economic Forum,” has brought in over 1,500 conservative-leaning delegates from around the world to London for the inaugural conference.

In the days ahead, I will publish my interviews with some of the attendees and speakers who participated in this event. Stay tuned to RebelNews.com to see those reports. And I hope you appreciate that we travelled here to cover this event.

