EXCLUSIVE: Discussing Canada's present and future with CPC leadership candidate Roman Baber

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke with Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Roman Baber about the most pressing issues currently facing Canadians.

From the steady government encroachment on freedoms and human rights to the rising levels of inflation, Mr. Baber offered his perspective on what needs to happen in order for Canadians to be able to prosper again.

Speaking on the supply chain crisis and inflation, Mr. Baber stated, “Everything seems to be slower, it's hard to get a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons because there's a major major shortage. I'm very concerned about the welfare of our country... the reason for inflation is not just that we printed half a trillion dollars for which we essentially yielded no benefit, but also I think lockdowns and the stoppage of the global economy is very much to blame.”

