EXCLUSIVE: Documents suggest Trudeau exerted influence over Toronto police

Did Trudeau direct the police in Toronto? I think he did, and I'll show you the documents to prove it.

In the video above from Caryma Sa'd, we see Toronto police officers on January 6, 2024, delivering coffee to the antisemitic protesters who had set up a weeks-long intimidation blockade into a Jewish neighbourhood at Avenue Road and the 401 highway.

Just to be clear, these are the people for whom the Toronto cops were operating as errand boys.

Besides the typical antisemitic, and hate filled slogans with the usual spins and bs here is what the Hamas sympathizers are calling for - the destruction of Israel:



"The state of Israel has to go".



This who the Toronto Police deliver coffee and food for - people that call for… pic.twitter.com/fB9Rj9ORGm — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) January 7, 2024

Yes, the same cops who furiously cracked down on peaceful COVID-19 protesters over the past four years were delivering cops to anti-Israel neo-Nazis.

The actions of the Skip the Dishes constables prompted a police apology after public outrage. To be clear, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw should have done something about the Avenue Road/401 protest much sooner.

But nothing was done until January 11, 2024, when the police finally charged someone for waving a terrorist flag and banned protests on the overpass.

Want to protest the war? That's your Charter right.



But protesting against people and intimidating them in their own neighbourhood is not peaceful assembly!



Thank you Chief @TPSMyronDemkiw & @TorontoPolice for banning the Avenue Rd bridge demonstration.https://t.co/kMNbLv483r pic.twitter.com/ml9fUzc6rg — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) January 11, 2024

But was the protest which blocked the road and glorified the terrorism and murder carried out by Hamas on October 7 banned because the police were finally going to do the right thing after weeks and weeks, or was there something else happening?

I was suspicious after I saw this is post from Trudeau, who has no jurisdiction in Toronto or anywhere to direct policing operations.

I sat down with @TPSMyronDemkiw this afternoon. We spoke about the recent – and alarming – increase in antisemitic incidents, and discussed what more we can do to keep Jewish Canadians safe. As partners, we’ll continue to do what is necessary to tackle hatred in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/SLvWjnErW2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 11, 2024

Was that vaguery all they talked about? Or was it more specific? Rebel News filed for access to information documents relating to that meeting thanks to your generous donations at RebelInvestigates.com.

I wanted to know what was on that meeting agenda, because one day after that January 10 meeting, the cops finally cracked down on the hateful intimidation pogrom on the overpass.

Well, we just received the documents from the meeting. They are heavily redacted — but I can tell you that Trudeau and Chief Myron Demkiw specifically met regarding the overpass pogrom one day before the police did something.

It looks like the Toronto police were waiting for permission from their political masters to finally do something, seeking permission, maybe approval from Trudeau, who has no business injecting himself into the day-to-day policing of cities and towns in this country.

Yes, the police should have acted far sooner to deal with the calls for the genocide taking place on an overpass in Canada's largest city, going into a Jewish neighbourhood.

Yes, it's illegal to glorify an outlawed terror organization like Hamas in Canada.

But it's also wholly improper for Trudeau to inject himself into local policing matters, meeting directly with the police chief on this protest and not the vague macro issue of antisemitic incidents, as he tweeted out.

Because that's not what they were meeting about.

They were meeting about the Avenue Road and 401 protest, and it looks like the police chief in Toronto was waiting for permission from Trudeau actually to do something about it.

If you live in Toronto, Trudeau might as well be your mayor and your police chief at this point. Because it appears they take their marching orders from him.

This begs the question: Are any other cities and how many other police chiefs allowing the Trudeau Liberals to dictate enforcement actions directly? How often does this happen behind closed doors?

I have some redactions to appeal on these documents and more access filings to send to cities across this country.

See the documents for yourself: