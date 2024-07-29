EXCLUSIVE: Google CEO 'committed' to help Trudeau achieve political goals

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After one complaint and 15 months of ongoing delays, the Trudeau Liberals have finally released some documents relating to communications between the prime minister's chief bureaucrats and Google on censorship requests.

Today's report was made possible through your generous crowdfunded donations to our special access to information filing website, RebelInvestigates.com. Thanks to everyone who donates there to offset our costs and hold governments accountable for what they say and do behind closed doors.

Now, nearly a year and a half ago, Rebel News filed for access to documents. We asked the Privy Council Office to provide communications sent to or received from Google or its representative regarding any discussions or requests to censor, suspend, ban, promote, throttle, shadow ban an account or a particular post.

As you can see, the response from the government indicated that some information was withheld from us, and it remains withheld from us. On appeal, Trudeau's minders released pages of documents.

One of those documents is a September 22, 2021, congratulatory letter from Sunder Pinchal, the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his successful re-election.

Let's read it together:

We are grateful for the constructive relationship that we have enjoyed with your government working together to resolve high-priority issues. When we first spoke in May 2019 — and I don't have those documents — it was in the context of a difficult but important conversation about countering violent extremism online. I am pleased to tell you that we have made significant advancements in keeping our users safe and our platforms free of illegal content. Although it remains challenging work, it is a high priority for our company.

And here comes the promise to work closely with Trudeau to censor Canadians and to spread government disinformation on behalf of Trudeau:

In recent months, our teams have worked closely to ensure Canadians have access to high quality and reputable information around COVID-19 while promoting the safe and effective use of vaccines. You have set out an ambitious, wide-ranging agenda to examine issues relevant to the internet and its users in Canada. We look forward to continuing our conversations on these issues over the coming months.

The next part is chilling:

Your ambitious goals for Canada are also our goals, from the fundamental challenge of tackling climate change to ensuring that the internet is a safe and helpful resource for all. We will continue to work with your government to achieve global tax fairness through the OECD and we share your goal of a swift, equitable and green economic recovery. To conclude, we are committed to Canada. We have been here for 20 years, and we look to grow in partnership with you and your government in the years to come. Please never hesitate to reach out if I can be of assistance.

Another document is a September 6, 2022, formal request from Google's president of global affairs and chief legal officer Kent Walker for a meeting with Dominic LeBlanc, at the time Trudeau's minister of intergovernmental affairs.

The meeting was to discuss, “how Google can work collaboratively with the government to address some of the regulatory challenges including the Online News Act (c18) and the online streaming act (c11).”

Walker said in the meeting that he would speak to “ways in which Google is promoting safety online and combating disinformation by maintaining information, quality and encouraging civic engagement.”

That's a long way to say censorship.

Seven pages of documents are all the documents the federal government has released on its communications with the single largest search engine in the world (and the parent company of the second largest search engine in the world: YouTube). On the Western world's single largest censorship agenda.

After repeated promises to work closely with the government to censor users and push the government agenda on COVID-19, vaccines and climate change? I don't believe it.

How many pages are they withholding? I'll keep asking as long as you keep helping me at RebelInvestigates.com.

See the documents for yourself: