EXCLUSIVE: Ottawa's $2.55 billion sole-sourced Telesat contract that nobody announced

The Carney government told Canadians it gave Telesat about $2.3 billion, but its own books show another $2.55 billion contract, sole-sourced, with one bid.

National Defence's newest contract disclosure lists a contract with Telesat worth $2.55 billion. It's dated July 31, four days before the Defence Investment Agency announced its Arctic satellite communications award to the same company.

The record calls the purchase "Engineering consultants-Other." The comment field is even more telling: "This contract was omitted from a previous public disclosure. This contract was sole sourced." It lists Public Services and Procurement Canada as the contracting entity and a delivery date of September 30, 2033.

None of that matches what was announced. On August 4, the agency said Telesat LEO had won "an initial contract valued at approximately $2.3 billion" for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar, with options worth roughly $214 million and $218 million. Telesat's securities filing that day described a $2.3 billion base, about $2.7 billion with options, over 15 years, with service starting in 2028.

Neither uses the $2.55 billion figure. A 2033 end date and an "engineering consultants" label don't describe a 15-year satellite service deal. There appears to be no public explanation, and neither DND nor Telesat has said whether the two are the same contract.

Most importantly, Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg and Prime Minister Carney are longtime friends, fuelling opposition calls for a conflict-of-interest declaration and investigation.

Goldberg told CBC Carney had nothing to do with the award and that it was procured at arm's length. The Privy Council Office says the Prime Minister's conflict-of-interest screen is respected.

But when Conservative MP Jamil Jivani asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein where the list of the Prime Minister's friends is, the answer was that the law doesn't require one.

Conflict of interest law isn't being applied to the Prime Minister's friends.



Carney’s longtime friend Dan Goldberg runs Telesat, which just got a $2.3B federal contract.



I asked the Ethics Commissioner why. I didn't get an answer. pic.twitter.com/Kt97orxqNH — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) October 28, 2026

The announcement quoted the agency's CEO Doug Guzman, Defence Procurement Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr, and Defence Minister David McGuinty. Not one public document names who signed or approved the award. The Canadian state broadcaster reported that cabinet confidentiality covers the decision.

So Canadians, the taxpayers funding this entire apparatus, are left with two conflicting numbers, one fruitful friendship, and zero answers. If this deal is as clean as Ottawa insists, it should have no trouble explaining a $2.55 billion no-bid contract it forgot to disclose, and whether it's the same as or different from the $2.3 billion one currently being scrutinized.