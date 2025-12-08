EXCLUSIVE: Privy Council caught deleting Freedom Convoy docs tied to illegal Emergencies Act invocation

Only in Ottawa could freezing bank accounts, jailing peaceful protesters, and illegally invoking a wartime law be dismissed as a “transitory” event — but here we are. While Canadians are still fighting in court, the federal bureaucracy quietly deleted key records tied to the 2022 Freedom Convoy. And they admitted it to us in writing.

You’re not going to believe the latest excuse coming out of Ottawa.

The Privy Council Office — the prime minister’s own central bureaucracy — now claims that the documents tied to the Emergencies Act were “transitory.”

That’s their explanation for why records tied to the first-ever use of that wartime law against Canadian citizens have… conveniently disappeared. Deleted.

Did you know that? The federal bureaucracy is literally wiping convoy records while criminal and civil cases are still winding their way through the courts. And they admitted this in writing — to us — while we were in the middle of appealing the redactions on those same documents. You can’t make this up.

The document we were appealing was submitted as evidence to the Public Order Emergency Commission. It isn’t a stray email or an admin memo; it’s a ministerial update containing a situation report from then–RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

Her assessment of the convoy, her updates to cabinet, her view of the operational reality, her communications loop with federal officials.

All of that — plus the federal government’s contacts with Big Tech — is inside this briefing, which is why vast chunks of it are drowned in black ink. Pages 2 and 3? Completely obliterated.

But the censors missed one line — and it’s a doozy:

PCO did another check in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, Microsoft. All were asked what they were doing about hateful content and encouraged to remove the worst of it quickly.

— Ministerial Update, Feb. 1, 2022

That tells you everything: there were communications, there were records, there was coordination. And we wanted to see it. Now? All the underlying documents are gone — dismissed as “transitory.”

When federal bureaucrats call a document “transitory,” they’re using a loophole — a classification that lets them legally destroy records they claim have no “business value.”

In government-speak, a “transitory record” is:

A note or document they consider temporary

Something they say isn’t important enough to archive

A record they can dispose of without keeping a copy

A paper trail they can legally shred the moment they decide it’s no longer needed

In other words: a built-in excuse to delete things that might later make them look bad.

It’s meant for things like Post-its, draft notes, reminders — not for documents tied to invoking the Emergencies Act.

So when PCO calls Convoy records “transitory,” what they’re really saying is:

These records “didn’t matter,”

They weren’t worth preserving, and

They’ve already been deleted.

PCO told the Information Commissioner that the staff who handled all this have “moved on,” that they “don’t know where to look,” and that even if the records ever existed, they were too minor to save. A little clerical nothingburger. Nothing to see here.

Except there was something to see which is precisely why they buried it.

And let’s stop pretending we don’t know why. Of course they’re deleting those evidentiary records. The Federal Court ruled the government’s use of the Emergencies Act illegal — a Charter-violating overreach dressed up as policing.

So, what would those missing PCO documents show?

That the intelligence didn’t justify an emergency? That police leadership — including Brenda Lucki — didn’t ask for it? That the government was leaning on Silicon Valley to police Canadian speech? That it was political from day one?

We’ll never know — because the evidence evaporated right on schedule.

Read the documents yourself: