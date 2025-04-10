Expect Liberals to continue gun grabs if elected again: Tracey Wilson

Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson joined Sheila Gunn Reid on this week's edition of The Gunn Show, where she said failed Liberal criminal justice policies are leading to an increase in crime — creating their flawed justification for banning even more firearms.

  April 10, 2025

Mark Carney — the unelected prime minister — is already running the country like it’s his personal World Economic Forum sandbox.

Now, he’s finally getting around to the formalities: running for a seat in the House of Commons. But make no mistake — he’s been calling the shots behind the curtain for years, and now he wants to put your firearms in his policy crosshairs.

In a recent interview, Carney made it clear: even with Trudeau’s sweeping gun bans, he doesn’t think the Liberals have gone far enough. And just in time to prove their loyalty to Dear Leader 2.0, the federal government banned the Black Creek Labs “Crypto” rifle — a non-restricted firearm engineered to comply with the very same C-21 legislation they shoved down Canadians’ throats.

On Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss what the latest Liberal attack on law-abiding firearms owners means.

“We've had nine years of Liberal bills and bans, and Canada has never been more violent,” Tracey said. “The rising crime and violence are at epic levels.”

The CCRR spokesperson also highlighted how police unions have endorsed Conservatives — something she said she normally wouldn't agree with. But with increasing violence impacting frontline officers, “at this point, what else can they do? The Liberals are obviously refusing to do anything about the crime, violence and gun smuggling.”

The more crime that comes from the Liberals' failed policies, Tracey added, “is still never enough” for activist organizations like PolySeSouvient, whose spokesperson Nathalie Provost is running for the party in Quebec.

“They keep saying they don't want to ban all guns, they get upset when we say that,” said Tracey. “And yet, the goal posts consistently move.”

