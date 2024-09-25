Expose The Traitors! 11 parliamentarians are working for foreign states

Eleven parliamentarians, between the House of Commons and Senate, have betrayed the trust of Canada and allowed themselves to be tools of foreign states. But Canadians won't know before the next election. Yes, you heard that right.

But we want to expose these traitors to Canada — and if you do too, go to ExposeTheTraitors.com and help us send them a message.

Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state." pic.twitter.com/QYKpxtK524 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

We know the Conservatives tried to raise the alarm bells about one of their own, unelected Senator Victor Oh, with concerns about his alleged cozy relationship with China.

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole tells the Foreign Interference Commission about his concerns with CPC Senator Victor Oh and Oh's promotion of a CCP-linked business in Ontario pic.twitter.com/nVnLXcdghJ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 18, 2024

Even the NDP want the air cleared on this troubling issue.

😲🇨🇳Video : NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Han Dong won the Liberal nomination for Don Valley North by 14 votes.



He only won after busloads of international Chinese students showed up to support him & fraudulent documents were used. pic.twitter.com/cX8CnPAoO5 — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) May 7, 2024

But the Liberals? They want to keep Canadians in the dark about who amongst them is benefiting from foreign interference.

One party. One leader has the power to tell Canadians the names of parliamentarians implicated in the NSICOP report on foreign interference. The opposition can't do it. Parliament can't do it. Only Justin Trudeau can do it.



Release. The. Names.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/LYqjVEiJXH — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) June 5, 2024

Liberal Speaker of the House Greg Fergus has said that even debating whether or not the names should be made public is not in the interest of Canadians. Revealing these names? Maybe it's not in the interest of the Liberals.

That's a danger to democracy.

🇨🇦🕵️Video : NDP MP Jenny Kwan points out the brutal truth that it's not illegal in Canada for foreign powers to interfere with political leadership races & candidate nominations.



Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux wants all political parties to come together to pretend our democracy is… pic.twitter.com/RLzwjzp46P — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) June 11, 2024

These are the same Liberals who said the grassroots, homegrown Freedom Convoy was a foreign-funded protest are hiding the actual foreign-funded parliamentarians in their midst.

Justin Trudeau is hiding the truth from Canadians.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland won't say whether the Liberals will release names of MPs accused of treasonous behaviour, working with foreign governments. Despite the non-answer, Freeland insists the Liberals are not deflecting away from the issue.https://t.co/irUitH5vNc pic.twitter.com/HFZ5RNss75 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2024

Multiple parliamentarians have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. They're working for his favourite dictatorship.

Who are they? Why is he protecting them?

Sean Fraser confirms that the MP’s who were assisting in foreign interference are indeed Liberals by his unwillingness to name them. pic.twitter.com/fupuiS2OGr — Glenda M 🇨🇦 🍎 (@McfarlaneGlenda) June 4, 2024

We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime, but Trudeau’s secrecy puts our democracy at risk. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean.

Canadians have the right to know which MPs are under China's influence.