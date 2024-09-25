Expose The Traitors! 11 parliamentarians are working for foreign states

Only one person has the power to name the 11 parliamentarians — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And yet, he refuses to do so. Enough is enough, Canadians deserve to know the truth!

Eleven parliamentarians, between the House of Commons and Senate, have betrayed the trust of Canada and allowed themselves to be tools of foreign states. But Canadians won't know before the next election. Yes, you heard that right.

But we want to expose these traitors to Canada — and if you do too, go to ExposeTheTraitors.com and help us send them a message.

We know the Conservatives tried to raise the alarm bells about one of their own, unelected Senator Victor Oh, with concerns about his alleged cozy relationship with China. 

Even the NDP want the air cleared on this troubling issue. 

But the Liberals? They want to keep Canadians in the dark about who amongst them is benefiting from foreign interference. 

Liberal Speaker of the House Greg Fergus has said that even debating whether or not the names should be made public is not in the interest of Canadians. Revealing these names? Maybe it's not in the interest of the Liberals.

That's a danger to democracy.

These are the same Liberals who said the grassroots, homegrown Freedom Convoy was a foreign-funded protest are hiding the actual foreign-funded parliamentarians in their midst.

Justin Trudeau is hiding the truth from Canadians.

Multiple parliamentarians have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. They're working for his favourite dictatorship. 

Who are they? Why is he protecting them?

We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime, but Trudeau’s secrecy puts our democracy at risk. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean.

Canadians have the right to know which MPs are under China's influence.

Canada Protect Our Democracy Advocacy Justin Trudeau
